PM Hsina's videoconference with officials of 8 dists today



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hold a videoconference with the public representatives and officials of eight districts of Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions today on the present coronavirus situation in the country.





"The videoconference will start at 10am at the prime minister's official Ganabhaban residence, and the public representatives and officials of the eight districts of Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions will be connected to it," PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS on Sunday.







The districts are Manikganj, Gazipur, Tangail and Kishoreganj of Dhaka division and Jamalpur, Sherpur, Netrokona and Mymensingh of Mymensingh division.





Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and private TV channels and radio stations will broadcast the videoconference live, the press secretary said.





Earlier, Sheikh Hasina exchanged views with the public representatives and officials of 40 districts of Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Syhet and Barishal divisions in three phases via videoconference on the coronavirus situation.





During the videoconferences, the prime minister announced various stimulus packages and steps to overcome the COVID-19 fallouts as well as gave different directives to the elected public representatives and officials to contain the deadly disease.





The lethal virus till today claimed 91 lives and infected 2,456 people in Bangladesh since the country first reported COVID-19 positive cases on March 8.





