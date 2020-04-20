BB instructs banks to ensure financial services to importers



The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Sunday asked banks for utmost compliance to ensure financial services to importers in order for keeping smooth the supply chain of daily essentials, child foods and cereals and medical kits to fight Corona virus pandemic in the country.







The BB's Foreign Exchange Policy Department (FEPD) has issued a circular to notify banks' operating foreign exchange branches in major cities and at the air, sea and land ports. "Initiate necessary steps to clearing import bills and release imported goods afterwards as per documents forwarded by importers," the FEPD directive reads.





The BB's latest directive came as part of the government measures and financial packages announced in a de-facto all-out endeavors to fight the pandemic broke out of contagious Corona virus influx.





The government is enforcing a country-wide lockdown since March 27, which would conclude in accordance to further notice, although the lockdown is scheduled to end on April 25.





The government measures including providing food for the poor, low-income group and those lost income due to the lockdown.





Businesses too gets incentive from the government.





Since the first case of Corona infection detected in the country on March 8, the number of total infected people stood at 2,456, as of April 19, Minister for Health Zahid Maleque said in a briefing.





The death toll now stands at 91, the minister said.





