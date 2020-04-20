Coronavirus:Global death toll now 165,058





The global death toll from coronavirus reached 165,058 on Monday morning.





So far, 2,406,905 cases have been confirmed around the world after the highly contagious disease was first reported in China in December last year, according to worldometer.

Of those infected, 1,624,834 are currently being treated and 54,218 of them are in serious or critical condition.

So far, 617,013 people have recovered.

Coronavirus is affecting 210 countries and territories around the world and two international conveyances.

The World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

Meanwhile, seven more people died of coronavirus in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours on Sunday, taking the death toll in the country to 91.

Besides, a record number of 312 people tested positive for coronavirus during the period, taking the number of such cases in the country to 2,456.

