BITID tests find 10 coronavirus cases





Tests conducted at Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Disease (BITID) at Fouzdarhat found 10 new coronavirus cases on Sunday night.





A total of 113 samples were tested by BITID in the last 24 hours and ten of them tested positive, said Hasan Shahriar Kabir, director general of Chattogram divisional Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Five of the new patients are from Chattogram and the rest are from other districts.





There is also a patient who tested positive for the second time, Kabir said.

Till now, 1,451 samples were tested at BITID and 69 cases were found. Among them, 39 patients are from Chattogram district.

Leave Your Comments