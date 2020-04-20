One more tests positive for coronavirus in Nawabganj





A man, who returned from Narayanganj, was diagnosed with coronavirus in the upazila, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the area to six.

Confirming the matter, Dr Horgobindo Sarker Anup, medical officer of Nawabganj Upazila Health Complex, said they received the test report on Sunday night from the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).

Earlier, five coronavirus cases were detected in the upazila.

Meanwhile, seven more people died of coronavirus in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours till Sunday, taking the death toll in the country to 91.

Besides, 312 more people tested positive for coronavirus during the period, raising the number of such cases in the country to 2,456.

