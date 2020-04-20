23 more diagnosed with coronavirus in Kishoreganj





Twenty-three new coronavirus cases were detected on Sunday in Kishoreganj, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the district to 99.

Among the new cases, there are six physicians, 10 staffs of health department and four policemen, Civil Surgeon Doctor Md Mujibur Rahman said around 10:30pm.

Among them, there were also three patients who tested positive for the second time.

The civil surgeon said that total 125 samples were sent to the Institute of Public Health (IPH) at Mohakhali on Saturday. They received positive reports of 23 samples.

Besides, 101 samples have been sent for test.

Leave Your Comments