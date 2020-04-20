Student suffering from fever, cold dies in Panchagarh









A student suffering from fever and cold died at Thurgaon sadar hospital on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Habibur Rahman Rajib, 16, a resident of Gaighata village in Moidandighi union of Boda upazila. He was a SSC examinee.

Boda’s Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Solemon Ali said Rajib was admitted to the hospital on Sunday where he died at night.

His sample was collected on Monday morning.

Locals said one of Rajib’s brothers returned from Maldives three months ago and another came from Dhaka several days ago.

The UNO said the house was put under lockdown.

Leave Your Comments