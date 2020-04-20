Coronavirus patient forced to leave home in Laxmipur









A man diagnosed with coronavirus was forced to leave his rented flat after being threatened by his house owner in Ramganj upazila.

The 35-year-old, a factory worker in Cox’s Bazar, returned home in Laxmipur on April 12 and tested positive for coronavirus four days later.

“After my results came, the local administration put the house under lockdown,” he said. “The house owner threatened to burn me alive and forced me to leave.”

The man started for Cumilla but Superintendent of Police Syed Nurul Islam caught up with him at Nangalkot Railway Station. The patient was later sent to the isolation centre in Nangalkot upazila.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Lamiya Saiful said the patient was sent to Goharua 20-bed Hospital.

Meanwhile, seven more people died from coronavirus in Bangladesh until Sunday, taking the death toll in the country to 91.

Besides, a record number of 312 people tested positive for coronavirus during the period, raising the number of such cases in the country to 2,456.

