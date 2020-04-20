6 doctors among 23 test Covid-19 positive in Kishoreganj: Civil surgeon









Twenty-three more people, including six physicians and four policemen, were diagnosed with Covid-19 in Kishoreganj in the last 24 hours till Sunday night.





With the latest cases, the number of infected people in the district has reached 99.





Dr Md Mujibur Rahman, civil surgeon of Kishoreganj, said they got samples of 40 people tested at the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) in Dhaka and found 23 of them to be infected with coronavirus until 10pm.





Among the new cases, 20 are from Bhairab while two from Astagram and one is from Hossainpur, he said, adding that six physicians, 10 health employees and four policemen are among the victims.





Samples of 101 more people were sent to the Institute of Public Health in Dhaka on Sunday.





Meanwhile, seven more people died from coronavirus in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours till Sunday, taking the death toll in the country to 91.





Besides, a 312 more people tested positive for coronavirus during the period, raising the number of such cases in the country to 2,456.

