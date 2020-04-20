First coronavirus patient detected in Sirajganj









Sirajganj reported its first confirmed coronavirus case on Monday.

A 65-year-old man from Goprekhi village of Belkuchi upazila tested positive.

The local administration has put five villages under lockdown, said acting Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Rahmatullah on Monday.

The villages are- Goprekhi, Madhobpur, Bhangabari, Gopolpur and Charkadoho.

The UNO said that the man returned from Narayanganj 10 days ago. Later, he took shelter at his relative’s house as villagers asked him to leave village. As he fell sick at his relative house, he was first taken to Enayetpur Khaza Yunus Ali Medical College Hospital.

However, he fled from isolation ward.

On information, a medical team went to his house and collected sample.

His sample was confirmed positive on Sunday night at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.





Leave Your Comments