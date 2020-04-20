COVId-19: Death toll crosses 100 in Bangladesh; 492 new cases in 24 hrs









The death toll from coronavirus continues to rise in Bangladesh as 10 more people died from the virus infection in the last 24 hours on Monday, taking the total casualties in the country to 101.





Besides, a record number of 492 people tested positive for coronavirus during the period, raising taking the number of such cases in the country to 2948.





Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana revealed the information in an online briefing.





"We’re in a great crisis…the number of infected people today is higher than usual...we have tested 2,779 samples across the country and 492 more patients were diagnosed with coronavirus infection and the total number of infections is 2,948. We’ve lost 10 more patients,” she said.





She mentioned that eight of the deceased were men and two women. "Two of the deceased were from Dhaka and three of the 10 dead aged above 60," Dr Nasima Sultana added.





"We’re seeing that the infection rate in Gazipur has gone up and also in Kishoreganj...19.5 percent of the newly-infected people are from Gazipur, 13 percent from Kishoreganj," Dr Nasima added.





Ten more patients have made recovery from the disease in the last 24 hours.









The global death toll from coronavirus reached 165,058 on Monday morning.





So far, 2,406,905 cases have been confirmed around the world after the highly contagious disease was first reported in China in December last year, according to worldometer.





Of those infected, 1,624,834 are currently being treated and 54,218 of them are in serious or critical condition.





So far, 617,013 people have recovered.





Coronavirus is affecting 210 countries and territories around the world and two international conveyances.





The World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

