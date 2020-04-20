Coronavirus cases rise to 134 in Narsingdi





Thirty more people tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours as of Monday, taking the total number of cases to 134 in the district





Imrul Kayes, additional deputy commissioner and chief of Narsingdi Coronavirus Prevention Emergency Cell, said the confirmed cases now stand at 134.





Doctors, engineers, government project officers, health directorate officials, journalists and children are among the infected people, said Civil Surgeon Dr Ibrahim Titon.





.Bangladesh has so far confirmed 101 deaths and 2,948 coronavirus cases.





Meanwhile, Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana said, "We’re in a great crisis”.





