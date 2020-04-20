23 physicians, 19 staff of Mitford Hospital ‘test corona positive’





A total of 23 doctors and 19 other staff, including 10 nurses, of Sir Salimullah Medical College (SSMC) or Mitford Hospital have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the last three days.





Talking to UNB on Monday, Principal of the hospital Uttam Kumar Paul said they have brought the matter to the notice of the higher authorities.





Brig Gen Kazi Rashid-un-Nabi, Director of the hospital, said the doctors and the staff have been diagnosed with the coronavirus infections since April 14 last when they started the test process.





An official at the hospital said two of the doctors and two nurses are undergoing treatment at Kurmitola General Hospital, one nurse at Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital and 2-3 health workers at Dhaka Mohanagar General Hospital in Babubazar area, and those who have no visible symptoms of the virus infection have been put under home- quarantine.





Meanwhile, the death toll from coronavirus continues to rise in Bangladesh as 10 more people died from the virus infection in the last 24 hours on Monday, taking the death toll in the country to 101.





Besides, a record number of 492 people tested positive for coronavirus during the period, taking the number of such cases in the country to 2948.





