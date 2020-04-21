Worldwide waffling





As a writer, I stare all that happens around me with a spider's eyes. I watch, I try not to judge. I seek the oblique vision, search for patterns in the wind. These days of disruption have given me the opportunity to observe myself, and others, and the ways in which we react to the unfamiliar and the unforeseen. Situations, temperaments and support systems contribute to these outcomes.Most spiders have six to eight eyes. These can be classified as direct or indirect eyes, attenuated to different fields of vision and ways of seeing.









Kevin Pietersen has admitted that the pressure of expectation on MS Dhoni's shoulders makes it tough to argue against the case of him being the greatest captain there ever has been. How do you define MS Dhoni's greatness? The man remains the only captain in world cricket to have won all three ICC Trophies. He is also one of the most successful skippers in the Indian Premier League history having won the title three times. Though Dhoni has one of the strongest resumes in world cricket as far as captaincy is concerned, former England skipper Kevin Pietersen believes it the way he carries the weight on expectations on his shoulders is what makes him a great leader.









The national capital and its adjoining areas received light to moderate rains with accompanying high-speed winds bringing down the temperature in relief to the residents.The Indian Meteorological Department's forecast for the day had predicted a "thunderstorm with squall or hail" with a maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 22.6 degrees Celsius.The weather station at Palam recorded a maximum of 38.4 degrees Celsius, the highest in the city.











Why are we talking movies in the era of Covid? Especially when it is neither Outbreak, nor Contagion. It is the 1992 classic, A Few Good Men.Among the most quoted exchanges from that film is Tom Cruise as Lt Daniel Kaffee demanding the truth from Jack Nicholson's Marine Col. Nathan R. Jessep, who famously throws a counter at the prosecutor: You can't handle the truth.That was about an ugly and inconvenient truth that Nicholson's character was seeking to hide and justify. For this week's argument, however, we are reversing that logic.Can we confront you, therefore, with the same counter - you can't handle the truth - when it isn't as bad as you might have expected in this coronavirus crisis in India?India is by no means going through a picnic.



Leave Your Comments