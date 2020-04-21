Diner Sheshe





"When the virus started spreading rapidly a few weeks ago, we had guests who were staying with us and had nowhere else to go.







So my manager asked me to head the front desk at OYO townhouse in Goregaon. Manpower was low and the three ground staff members took shifts round the clock to keep the hotel running.







We had families, travelers, corporate employees that were stranded, long term visitors with no other home in the city. They depended upon us -- we needed to keep our doors open.





Driven by loyalty, I was ready to work at a time like this. But, my family was worried sick about my safety. Questions like, 'How would she travel?' and 'What if she gets sick?' were on their minds.







But, OYO treats their employees like family -- so, my manager who is like a father figure to us all personally called my parents, assured them that I would be looked after and took complete responsibility for me. He eased their worries, answered every doubt they had and even arranged for a special rickshaw that would take me to work!





At the hotel, our team tackled the situation not with fear but with care, precaution and a proactive attitude. Our team remained fully sanitized with glasses, gloves and masks on at all times so that we were prepared to welcome guests safely. We even started providing masks to our guests that didn't have access.





I clearly remember there was a family with a little girl looking for a place to stay -- but they had been turned away from everywhere else because she was coughing and was thought to have the 'virus'. Instead of turning them away, I gave her a mask to wear, and found a room for the family. It felt good to be able to do that for them.





It's a difficult time right now. I have to make tough calls, I'm away from my family all day and when I finally get home, I can't even hug mom without being paranoid. But that's okay, because for every day that I'm away from home, I'm able to house stranded families and travelers that have nowhere else to go. And just knowing that, keeps me going everyday."





Humans of Bombay, Fb

Leave Your Comments