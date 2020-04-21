Kamal Mojumder gives health safety items to police

State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder on Monday gave sanitizer and gloves to Mirpur zone of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP). -AA



State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder on Monday gave sanitizer and gloves to Mirpur zone of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).





He handed over the safety equipment, including 200 bottles of hand sanitisers and 500 hand gloves to Deputy Commissioner Mostak Ahmed of Mirpur zone, reports UNB.





The sanitizers were prepared at the laboratory of Monipur High School and College in Mirpur. College Principal Md Farhad Hossain they have already distributed around 3,500 bottles of hand sanitisers among locals free of cost.





Meanwhile, seven more people died from coronavirus in Bangladesh until Sunday, taking the death toll in the country to 91.







Besides, a record number of 312 people tested positive for coronavirus during the period, taking the number of such cases in the country to 2,456.

