TanjinTisha stands by helpless people





Like the other stars Bangladeshi popular actress TanjinTisha has been enlisted herself to the list of extending the helpful hand to the helpless people amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actress has taken care of several troubled families though she is not revealing the identity of those whom she is helping to avoid social sabotage. In this regard, TanjinTisha said, "If the rich take responsibility for helpless people in their own capacity, no one will starve. No one will suffer. I'm a little bit of a performer. However, as long as Allah affords me, I will be with the helpless people."





