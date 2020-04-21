Scarlett caused his feud with Ryan, says Hugh





Actor Hugh Jackman has revealed that his long-running feud with actor Ryan Reynolds started because of actor Scarlett Johansson. The Jackman-Reynolds feud is one of Hollywood's most popular ones.







For years, Jackman and Reynolds have been jokingly slamming and trolling each other on social media, in interviews and many other ways.







Now, in an interview with The Daily Beast, Jackman recalled the beginning of their funny feud, reports people.com. When asked, Jackman, 51, initially couldn't even remember how it all started.





"How did it start? It's gone back so long now. God, this is a classic sign where your feud has gone too long, where you don't even know why or how it started!" Jackman joked.





