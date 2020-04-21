Ayushmann remembers his debut film 'Vicky Donor'





Bollywood's hit machine Ayushmann Khurrana on Sunday remembered his debut film 'Vicky Donor' and said that he will forever be thankful to director ShoojitSircar for choosing him for the role.





"I will be forever thankful to Shoojit da for choosing me for Vicky Donor. He gave wind beneath my wings, told an outsider like me that it was ok for me to dream, it was ok for me to chase my passion of being a Hindi film hero," said Khurrana.





For Ayushmann, his debut film 'Vicky Donor' announced him to the industry and audience as a clutter-breaking hero ready to talk risks and do content cinema on taboo topics.





"Vicky Donor is my role of a lifetime for me and there are so many lovely memories attached to the film," said the 'Article 15' actor. "This taboo-breaking film-shaped me as an actor and told people about my intent to do differential and quirky cinema that will stand out for its content," he added.

