Kazi Maruf's wife recovers from COVID-19



News was published on March 28 that film star KaziMaruf and his wife, staying in New York, were infected by COVID-19 or coronavirus. However, it was learned that not Maruf, his wife Raisa was contracted by the virus.







Finally, it has been confirmed that Raisa is now free from the virus, i.e., she recovered from coronavirus. Maruf is currently staying at a house in New York with wife Raisa, confirmed by director Kazi Hayat, father of KaziMaruf.





Kazi Hayat said, "Maruf's wife has been recovered. He is safe with wife and children. Please keep them in your prayers so that they can safely return home." Maruf and his family will return home after the lockdown is over, the director said.

