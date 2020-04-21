Ferdousi Ahmed passes away



Actress Ferdousi Ahmed Lina has passed away. She passed away on Saturday at 11pm. She had been suffering from kidney disease for a long time. At the time of her death, she was 63 years old.





Ferdousi Ahmed Lina became widely known by the advertisement of butter oil in 1975. She started her first performance in Bangladesh Television in drama 'KaloKokil' in 1978. Her first film was 'RajalakhhiSrikanto' directed by Bulbul Ahmed.







In this film she played the role of Abhaya. And her last film was 'Debdas' directed by ChashiNazrul Islam. In this she played the role of the mother of the protagonist which was played by Shakib Khan.







Her popular dramas on various TV channels include daily series 'Gulshan Avenue', serial drama 'Nandini', 'GhatakBakiBhai' and 'Nil JochonaeKaloShaap'. Ferdousi Ahmed Lina worked at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy until 2017.

