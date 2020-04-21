Bhabna painting, dancing to maintain peace of mind



Like everyone else, actress Ashna Habib Bhabna has also been stuck at home since last month, but she is very much present online. She is uploading photos of her painting and dance videos on Facebook to try and keep herself busy. But nothing is succeeding in giving her peace.







Bhabna is trying to distract herself by engaging in painting. During shutdown, she has already created more than 50 paintings, using only makeup products as medium. She used products such as lipstick, mascara and eye shadow, and earned praise for her unusual approach to painting.







"It is not like I can paint well," Bhabna said. "I have never learned painting. The painting classes I took as a child are my only guidance.







While stuck at home, I thought I should do something that would help me pass the time and keep me distracted. I tried reading novels, but could not concentrate. I tried to watch TV series and movies but did not have the patience. So, I turned to painting." Bhabna admitted that being praised for her efforts is motivating her.







"A painter has to maintain many methods and mediums to paint. Although I do not know all of the methods, I am still letting my feelings work its way on the canvas." While speaking about her talent for dancing, Bhabna said, "Dancing is in my blood. I have loved dancing since childhood. I am practicing more and more during this shutdown and loving it."





Bhabna is also staying in touch with her friends online. But the coronavirus situation remains a persistent cause of worry in her mind. She also added that she does not have any friends in the media, but is on very friendly terms with veteran actor and freedom fighter Raisul Islam Asad.



