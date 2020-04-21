Olympics postponed, but not training: Ruman Shana

Bangladesh's fame recurve archer Ruman Shana celebrates after winning bronze medal in World Archery Championship in Netherlands on June 2019. -Twitter



Ruman Shana and Bangladesh Archery are synonymous with each other in the last couple of yearsand that's what makes it thrilling for the viewers. And 2019, arguably the best year for country's archery with Ruman Shana, poster boy of Bangladesh Archerymaking headlines throughout the year with his significant performance.







Recently country's fame archer Ruman was chosen as breakthrough athlete of 2019, following the 24-year-old's historic bronze medal at the world championships. The podium finish qualified Bangladesh's first spot to an Olympic Games.





Country's top archer Ruman Shana, hailed from Khulna, achieved many honor last year as he started the year with a silver medal in the 3rd ISSF World Ranking Championship before achieving bronze medal in World Archery Championship in Netherlands in June, filling the quota place for Tokyo Olympics.







He added a gold medal in the Asia Cup (Stage-3) held in Philippines in last September before winning three-gold in the 13th South Asian Games in Pokhara, where Bangladesh also made a clean sweep in the medals tally by winning gold in all ten events in archery event.





With the deadly coronavirus has also affected sports all over the world. All Bangladesh sportsmen and athletes are observing home quarantine.







Due to the coronavirus outbreak, everyone is advised to stay at home. Many of them are spending time by different work but Bangladesh's celebrity Archer is making the best use of the time by doing fitness training at home to keep himself fit as a part of forthcomingTokyo Olympics preparation under the instruction of Head Coach Martin Frederick.





"I am spending my home quarantine time with quite pleasure because I am now staying at Khulna now with my family. Usually I do not get ample chances to care my family but coronavirus gave me an opportunity to stay with family together." Ruman told The Asian Age on Monday.







"I am blessed to get more opportunities to get preparation ahead of Tokyo Olympics. It is really tough time for us without games and events.







Fitness is the major concern during quarantine time. So under the instruction of our Coach we are doing fitness training and other workouts and then posting our workouts footages in our social groups daily" Ruman added.







It is premature to think the novel coronavirus outbreak will further delay the Tokyo Olympics, which have already been postponed a year, some experts said recently.







Under increasing pressure from athletes, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Tokyo Games organizers last month postponed the 2020 Games for one year as the coronavirus spread, shutting down global sport.Rumanwho directly qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games, however thinking positive the Tokyo Olympics postponement.





"Actually I am little bit lucky for this postponement because I would have missed six international events due to corona crisis if Olympic Games took place in due time.







Practice is a major part of success in Archery. With lake of confidence nobody can shine in a mega event like Olympic Games. So my performance in Olympic could have been frustrated. With a long time in my hand, I am eying better performance with strong preparation in Olympic." Ruman said.







"Everyone is asked to stay at home now due to the coronavirus outbreak. So we are worried about our life. Safety comes first now. I hope I will be able to play the postponement international events after risk free before Olympic Games." He added.







The government of Bangladesh is trying their best to limit people's movements across the nation to try to contain the rapid spread of the virus that has infected more than 2900 people and caused 101 deaths so far in Bangladesh.







