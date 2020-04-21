SA tour of SL postponed



Cricket South Africa and Sri Lanka Cricket have jointly decided to postpone their forthcoming limited-overs series over COVID-19 concerns.





South Africa's tour to Sri Lanka comprised of three ODIs followed by as many T20Is, with the tour initially scheduled for the first half of June. Both the boards have now jointly agreed to postpone the series, with new dates yet to be decided.





"It is very sad that we have been forced to take this step and we will re-schedule the tour as soon as cricket returns to a sense of normality and our international fixture list allows," commented CSA Acting Chief Executive Dr Jacques Faul.





"Our Proteas would not have been able to prepare properly taking our own lockdown situation into account and, more importantly, health considerations for our players, which are always paramount, were the over-riding factor.







"It would have been a particularly important tour for us with the three ODIs counting for the new ICC One-Day league and the T20 programme being part of our preparation for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup scheduled for Australia later this year.







It is very frustrating for the players who want to build on the good form they showed at the backend of our home summer against Australia." The ODI leg of the series would have been South Africa's first assignment in the ICC's new ODI league.



---ICC

