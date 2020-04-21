Imrul Kayes's father passes away

Md Bani Amin Biswas



Bangladesh national cricket team opening batsman Imrul Kayes's father, Mohammad Bani Amin Biswas (60), breathed his last at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital (BSMMU) in the capital on Sunday night. Imrul's cousin Roni confirmed the news of his uncle's death to the media.





Bani Amin had been hospitalised for a nearly 4-week following a road accident in his home district Meherpur. The body was taken to his home village of Ujjalpur in Meherpur Sadar upazila Monday morning, and his burial was performed following namaz e-janaza attended by a limited number of close relatives, on the instructions of the local administration who are fighting Coronavirus pandemic.







Earlier, his father was seriously injured in the accident on March 23, that took place in front of the Shahiduddin Degree College on Meherpur-Kathuli road of the upazila. A human hauler rammed into him while he was on his way into town from Ujjalpur.





The locals had rescued him and first admitted him to Meherpur General Hospital. Later, he was referred to the Kushtia General Hospital. Finally, Imrul brought him to PG hospital in Dhaka for better treatment. Doctors said one of his legs was broken, and he was injured in the ear.





State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Rasel expressed his deep condolences over his father's death. Meanwhile, Kayes's teammates in the national team including Shakib, Mushfiqur, Taskin and Rubel, condoled the death of the father of their teammate Imrul Kayes.





