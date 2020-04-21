The Congo . . . in its beauty, its wars, its corruption

Patrice Lumumba Joseph Kasavubu Moise Tshombe





I would like to travel to Africa again, for there is and always will be a deep sense of mystery about it. I was there once. And I think my wanderlust is rearing its head again.





Travelling to Africa is certainly an enriching experience, especially when your interest in its history has been rather pronounced over the years. And how did the interest grow?







Well, there is the story of Livingstone and then there are the depressing images of the Congo as shaped by Joseph Conrad in Heart of Darkness. And then, of course, there is Alex Haley's pain-driven study of slavery in Roots.







But beyond all that, for a historian or a student of African history, there are vibrant images of culture and politics which Africa has always presented before the world.







You think of Wole Soyinka and Chinua Achebe and Chimamanda Ngozie Adichie here. And then you focus on the past, as it was shaped by men like Senghor and Nkrumah and Toure and so many others.







Africa reminds you of the brutal suppression of the Mau Mau by the British colonial power, of the incarceration of Jomo Kenyatta in Kenya. In South Africa, today a free country where people enjoy democracy, apartheid was once that pernicious political stance that kept men like Nelson Mandela in prison for close to three decades.







Yours truly was in Africa some years ago, in the Congo and Uganda to be precise. The trip was in response to an invitation by the Bangladesh army to observe the work of our soldiers in the United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Congo.





Given that Sierra Leone and Liberia have been brought back to a kind of stability by UN peacekeepers, it stands to reason that similar efforts will be made to give the Congo the kind of lift it needs in order to be part of the modern world.







And that precisely is where you have a problem: while the peacekeepers are doing a good job ensuring the security of innocent people falling in the crossfire of conflict between Congolese government forces and rebels, it is hard to make sure that the Congo will transform itself into a proper state soon.







That last bit is far from likely, at least in the near future. Simply put, the Congo is one of those countries where the writ of the state does not run very far. Joseph Kabila's government did not govern, in terms of effectiveness, beyond the capital Kinshasa and cities like Kisangani.







When his term in office ended, he refused to go until forced to. His soldiers killed citizens in order for him to hang on to office. If Kabila did not govern, who did?





That depends on how deeply you have immersed yourself in Congolese history. If you recall, the country, having been plundered by the Belgians all the way, remains a spot of earth where exploitation remains an important underpinning of life. You miss Patrice Lumumba.







You remember Joseph Kasavubu. Your disgust for Moise Tshombe does not abate. You recoil at thoughts of Mobutu Sese Seko and his kleptocracy.







And this exploitation of the Congo, timeless and cruel and brutal, can be understood slightly better if you remember how the multinationals systematically deprived Nigeria of control over its wealth. Ken Saro-Wiwa paid a price. Sani Abacha hanged him, before dying of a cardiac arrest in the midst of sexual gymnastics with prostitutes.





If you remember that, the Congo then turns into a similar poverty-stricken place, with foreign military officers trying to keep the peace among its many warring factions. Secret airstrips witness landings and take-offs by aircraft maintained by outsiders on a regular basis. You can imagine what it is all about. A country's resources are yet being smuggled out, in these independence times.







A country endowed with a plenitude of natural resources, the Congo is easy prey for western predatory groups to extract as much of its diamonds and other wealth as possible and fly off into the night with the cargo. Add to this narrative the corruption of the country's elite, from the top. Add too the unbridled exploitation and other forms of corruption they indulge in.







The Congo should have been a different, better place. There was hope in the early 1960s, with Patrice Lumumba around. But then he died at the hands of rebels who failed to keep the country together after their grotesque act. Men like Moise Tshombe in Katanga simply let the fissures created by tribalism grow into widening chasms.







The peacemaker that was Dag Hammarskjold was brought down in the Congo. All of that was followed, for decades, by the thievery of the Mobutu regime.







When Laurent Kabila took charge in the late 1990s, a bit of hope was kindled among the Congo's well-wishers and its people. The hope soon died, when Kabila was killed by his security detail. The young Joseph Kabila then took over. Hope under the younger Kabila died a little more.







It was this history which came alive as yours truly walked through the dusty streets of strife-torn Bunia and watched the virgin charms of nature in Bogoro. In both places, as also in Mahagi, it is your own Bangladeshi soldiers who keep the peace, who try to keep the place together.





There are other soldiers too --- from Ghana, Pakistan, India --- who do a similar job. There are lots of questions that well up inside you. One in particular leans toward the existential: of what worth is freedom if it must be defended by foreign military contingents for years on end?







As the sun sets beyond Kinshasa, thin ebony-complexioned women, beautiful in their quiet dignity, wait for ramshackle buses to carry them home after a day of hard work. Men, lean and thin and tired, speak to you in silence of a country that has suffered from fatigue for a very long time.







The fatigue refuses to lift.





The writer is Editor-in-Charge,

The Asian Age

