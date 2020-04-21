COVID-19: India rejects Imran Khan's remarks on targeting Muslims



India on Sunday rejected Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's remarks alleging the targeting of Muslims in the country in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.





Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the "bizarre comments" by the Pakistani leader was an attempt at shifting focus from the "abysmal handling" of that country's internal affairs.





In a tweet, Khan accused the Indian government of deliberately targeting the Muslim community against a backdrop of the coronavirus crisis. "Instead of concentrating on fighting COVID-19, they are making baseless allegations against their neighbors," Srivastava said, while responding to media queries on Khan's remarks.





"On the subject of minorities, they (Pakistani leadership) would be well advised to address the concerns of their own dwindling minority communities, which have been truly discriminated against," Srivastava said.





---Agency

