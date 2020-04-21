'Ensure uninterrupted power supply in pandemic'



State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid on Monday called for ensuring uninterrupted power supply during the ongoing coronavirus(COVID-19) pandemic.







"Ensuring proper protection, I ask all concerned to continue uninterrupted power supply. Complaints are found regarding load shedding or power outage in many areas," he said, reports BSS.





The state minister said this through a video conference at his Baridhara residence in the city while holding a meeting with power division and its subsidiaries (all companies).





At present, there is a demand for 9,000 megawatt during peak hours while power consumption is 6,000-7,000 megawatt on average, he said, adding: "Then why load shedding will happen?"





He asked all concerned to stand by the customers if power outage happens and urged them to make roaster duty for discharging their duties with utmost sincerity.







