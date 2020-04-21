Sonali Bank branch locked down



Sonali Bank locked down its Shilpa Bhaban Corporate branch in Dhaka today after an official of the branch tested positive for Covid-19. The employee tested positive on Sunday, prompting the authorities concerned of the state-run lender to close down the branch.





Against the backdrop, all employees of the branch have been instructed to stay in home quarantine, said Zakir Hossain Khan, general manager of Sonali Bank.







The bank authorities requested the customers of the branch to receive banking services from the nearby Dilkusha Corporate Branch until further notice, he added.

