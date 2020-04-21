Marginal people to get loans at 9%: BB



The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Monday announced a Tk 30 billion 'refinance fund' to extend cheaper credit facility to the low-income groups affected largely by the deadly Corona virus pandemic and a subsequent country-wide lockdown.





The target population included marginal farmers, low-income households and micro and small businesses, according to a BB circular.







The fund is part of the stimulus packages announced by the government recently to help survive the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequent impact.







The fund, initially will be reimburse to banks disburses loans under this package. Banks will transfer funds to Micro Finance Institutions (MFIs) for disbursing credit to the target groups, according to the circular.





The BB itself will charge one percent for the fund from banks, while banks could charge 3.5 percent on MFIs.





At the client end, MFIs would charge maximum 9 percent, the circular reads.





The duration of loans scheme will be three year, with one year grace period for the loan recipients.





