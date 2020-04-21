Bangabandhu's killer Moslehuddin detained in India!







Indian agencies have nabbed an octogenarian Muslim man from the border town of Bongaon in West Bengal, saying he has a 'striking resemblance' to Risaldar Moslehuddin, who personally shot Bangab-andhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on 15th August 1975.





Bangabandhu, the founding father of Bangladesh, was killed along with most of his family members in a violent coup by a group of military men. The detained man was running a shop of traditional Unani and Ayurvedic medicines for a while.







The Dutta Pharmacy at Thakurnagar near Bongaon, where a local doctor Dilip Dutta used to examine patients, is where Moslehuddin used to sell medicines under his local identity.







"The man we picked up looks every bit of what Mosleuddin is. We are waiting for identity confirmation from Bangladesh agencies before we send him back.





The lockdown has also created some complications on sending him back, " said a senior official of a counter-terrorism agency, but he was unwilling to be identified.





India had recently nabbed another Mujib killer, ex-captain Majed, and sent him back to Bangladesh where he was hanged within two days of his formal arrest in Dhaka.





"This is a gift to our dear friend Sheikh Hasina in the rundown to the centenary of her father Mujibur Rahman.







She is keen to bring all the killers of her family to justice and we must do our bit as friends," a top official in India's national security structure told this correspondent.





But the drill of such operations is exhaustive -- after initial spotting, the agencies go through extenstive static and mobile surveillance of the 'target' , check on his local and Bangladesh and other links (because the Mujib killers have roamed the world and are known for close Pakistan ISI links) and then film the 'target'.





The pictures are sent back to Bangladesh, where agencies confirm them through checking their records and possibly badgering their relatives.





Once the confirmation is complete, the 'target' is detained.





Central agencies are doubly careful with such cases in Bengal because they will face hell locally if a bonafide Indian Muslim is picked up. The ruling Trinamool Congress has been critical of the NRC process in Assam and will unleash huge protests if an Indian Muslim is picked up and sent back to Bangladesh.





Indian agencies, on request from Bangladesh, have been after Moslehuddin and other Mujib killers since Sheikh Hasina's first term in office (1996-2001).





BSF picked up a Muslim man once resembling Moslehuddin in 1999 but after long interrogation he was released when it was conclusively proved he was an Indian national.





A year before, Indian agencies picked up information that he had been killed along with Nepal's only Muslim MP at that time, Mirza Dilshad Beg. Bangladesh and Indian agencies had followed his trail that started in Kapasdanga in Murshidabad in 1997 where the one-time Risaldar of the Bangladesh army was said to be staying with one Abdul Jabbar of Nazrul-Sarat Smriti Sangha.





By the time police broke into Jabbar's residence, Moslehuddin had fled.





They picked up his trail in Kishanganj, where the Risaldar was staying with the owner of a shop called Medina Cloth Store.





Once police raided the storeowner's house, they found Moslehuddin had fled to Nepal.





Indian agencies had believed that Moslehuddin was killed when Mirza Dilshad was killed by the Delhi-backed Chota Rajan gang working for then IB special director Ajit Doval.







Doval later used the gang to target Mumbai mafia lord Dawood Ibrahim in Karachi and nearly bumped him off.





Dilshad , who was close to the ISI, was shot dead on June 29, 1998 at around 9:30 pm when he was on his way to visit his second wife in Siphal, Chabahil area in Nepal.







As he stepped out of his car and was walking towards the residence, the killers gunned him down. His driver, who was parking the car, was also killed.







The driver had a remarkable resemblance to Moslehuddin and Indian agencies informed their Bangladesh counterparts that the Mujib killer had possibly been eliminated.





But after Majed was picked up in Calcutta and shown arrested in Dhaka , he is said to have provided fresh leads about Moslehuddin's whereabouts.





Since Indian agencies had suffered red herrings in their chase of Moslehuddin , they would like to be doubly sure before they send back the Bongaon-based 'medicine seller' to Bangladesh.





"But if our counterparts in Dhaka confirm from the video, audio and handwriting we have sent them that he is the man, we will send him across in a flash. Otherwise we have to produce him in a court here and we don't want those hassles," the official told the Asian Age.





