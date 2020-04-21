Death toll crosses 100, fresh cases 492

Flouting safety rules, people come out on the street in capital's Jatrabari area on Monday, posing a serious risk of the coronavirus infection. -AA



Bangladesh has reported 10 more casualties from deadly coronavirus raising the number to 101. In addition, as many as 492 fresh cases of infection have been recorded increasing the total to 2,948.





Professor Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general of the Directorate General of Health Services disclosed it at a health bulletin in the capital on Monday.





''In the past 24 hours, we have tested samples of 2,779 people. Of them, 492 are coronavirus positive. Besides, 10 patients passed away,'' she said. Of the deceased, eight are male while two are female.





Four of them are aged above 60 years. Four others are aged between 51 and 60 years while the two are aged between 41 and 50 years. Of the ill fated, five are from Dhaka, four from Narayanganj and one is from Narshingdi.





Gazipur, Kishoreganj and Narshingdi have seen sharp rise in the cases of infection. Of the total new cases, 19.7 percent is in Gazipur, 13.5 percent is in Kishoreganj and 6 percent is in Narshingdi. Professor Nasima Sultana also said, ''In the past 24 hours, 10 patients have recovered raising the total to 85.''





Fifty seven people were put on isolation in the last 24 hours across the country, she added.





She called on all to stay at home, maintain social distancing, use face masks and abide by health-directives.







''Otherwise, we will not be able to curb the procession of deaths and cases of infection,'' she added.





Brigadier General Dr Mohammad Shahidullah, director of Central Medical Stores Depot also spoke at the bulletin.





Bangladesh reported first case of coronavirus on March 8 and the first death on March 18.





The deadly virus has so far killed at least 167,000 people across the world and infected more than 2,436,000 individuals.





The USA tops the list of deaths and infected people. The country has so far recorded at least 41,000 deaths and more than 767,000 cases of infection. Italy has lost at least 23,600 citizens followed by Spain with 20,800 deaths. France has so far recorded at least 19,700 casualties followed by the UK with 16,500 deaths.





COVID-19, which broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year, has infected 210 countries and territories.





