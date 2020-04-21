COVID-19 spread to Gazipur due to RMG owners: SP



The owners of garment factories are to blame for the rise in the cases of coronavirus in Gazipur.







Shamsun Nahar, Superintendent of Police of the district made the allegation while talking to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina through video conferencing on Monday.



''Following the announcement of reopening of the factories, workers in their thousands returned to Gazipur from coronavirus-infested Narayanganj and many other districts which caused spread of the virus,'' she said.



''The recalled workers are still in Gazipur and many factories are yet to pay the workers,'' she added.



The Prime Minister was holding the meeting with public representatives and top officials of four districts in Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions.



There was no coronavirus patient in the district before the return of the garment workers.



Bangladesh has so far reported 101 deaths from the virus and 2,948 cases of infection.



The government has taken all-out measures to curb the spread of the virus including social distancing. However, ignoring the directives of the government, the garment owners announced reopening of their factories.





