Coronavirus: Chattogram Field Hospital to be launched today





The first dedicated field hospital in the country for coronavirus patients is scheduled to go into operation from Tuesday at Chattogram's Sitakunda.

The Chattogram Field Hospital (CHF) has been established near Fakirhat Pakkar Matha area close to the Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Disease (BITID) which conducts coronavirus testing.

Dr Bidduth Barua, Assistant Professor of American University and initiator of the hospital, told UNB that all preparations are complete and it will start treating 60 coronavirus patients from Tuesday.

“I wrote on my Facebook profile that it’s possible to establish a hospital, if one lakh people donate Tk 100 each," he said.





Sazedul Islam, chairman of Navana Gourp, donated land and building for the hospital.

With a Tk 100 contribution from one lakh interested persons, the ‘Chattogram Field Hospital’ was established within 20 days, said Dr Bidduth.

There is a dedicated team of 10 doctors, required number of nurses and a big number of volunteers. About 25 trained volunteers selected from 287 applications will be there at the hospital beside doctors and nurses, he added.





Meanwhile, three new coronavirus isolation centres with 4,500 beds are being prepared in the capital.

Bangladesh has so far confirmed 2,948 coronavirus cases and 101 deaths.

Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana on Monday described the situation as "a great crisis”.

