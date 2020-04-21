Coronavirus: Global deaths top 170,000





The global death toll from coronavirus reached 170,435 on Monday morning.

So far, 2,481,253 cases have been confirmed around the world after disease was first reported in China in December last year, according to worldometer.

Of those infected, 1,663,970 are currently being treated and 56,766 of them are in serious or critical condition.

So far, 646,848 people have recovered.

Bangladesh has so far confirmed 101 deaths and 2,948 cases.

Citing the situation of Bangladesh, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana on Monday said, "We’re in a great crisis."

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Doctors Foundation (BDF) said 170 doctors-- both at public and private hospitals-- have been infected with coronavirus in the country as of Monday.





The World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

