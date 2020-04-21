US blows $17M on shoddy face masks from China

Illinois, in its desperate search for masks to protect its medical workers and first responders, laid out $17 million for KN95 masks from China.

The state did so after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said earlier this month these types of masks were an acceptable alternative to the United States approved N95 masks.

They were wrong.

On Thursday, similar masks were recalled by multiple states — including Missouri, whose Department of Health and Senior Services director Sandy Kartsen said the masks did not meet their standards.

The Illinois Department of Public Health sent out an alert saying that the KN95 masks might not meet performance standards and advised agencies to remove them, according to local WGNTV.





---New York Post

