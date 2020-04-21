Kentucky sees biggest spike in coronavirus cases after anti-lockdown protests

Kentucky experienced its biggest daily increase in positive coronavirus cases, just two days after anti-lockdown protests.

Protestors demonstrated last week over social distancing measures put in place by governor Andy Beshear, which closed all bars, restaurants and schools.

The protestors called for the end of lockdown restrictions and disrupted the governor’s press conference on Friday, to demand businesses reopen, with unemployment levels in the state rising.

Mr Beshear announced on Monday that there were 293 new positive coronavirus cases in Kentucky on Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 2,960.

This was the highest single day total in the state, according to WCPO and Mr Beshear warned that “we are still in the midst of this fight against a deadly and highly contagious virus.”

He added: “Let’s make sure, as much as we’re looking at those benchmarks and we’re looking at the future, that we are acting in the present and we are doing the things that it takes to protect one another.”

The governor confirmed that he would not be lifting lockdown restrictions for the state yet, adding that he was following government guidance.

“We’re not in the 14 days of decreasing under the White House guidelines to do certain things,” he said.

During his daily coronavirus briefing on Sunday, president Donald Trump, defended anti-lockdown protestors in states, including Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan.

“If people feel that way, you’re allowed to protest. Some governors have gone too far, some of the things that happened are maybe not so appropriate.”

Mr Beshear announced on Monday that Kentucky has upwards of 2,960 confirmed cases and at least 148 deaths.

According to a tracking project hosted by Johns Hopkins University, nationally there are upwards of 776,513 people who have tested positive for coronavirus. The death toll has reached at least 41,313.





---independent.uk

