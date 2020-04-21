Coronavirus: 25 families put under lockdown in Dohar





The local administration on Tuesday put 25 families under lockdown after the first coronavirus case was confirmed in Dohar upazila.

Dohar Upazila Health Officer Dr Md Jashim Uddin said they collected the sample from the person on Monday and it came out positive on Tuesday morning.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) will decide about taking the infected man to Dhaka or keeping him here for treatment, he added.

Md Sazzad Hossain, officer-in-charge of Dohar Police Station, said they put 25 families under lockdown after confirmation on Tuesday morning.

People’s movements in the area have been restricted while announcements were made from loudspeaker in the local mosque in this regard, OC added.

Bangladesh has so far confirmed 2,948 coronavirus cases and 101 deaths.

