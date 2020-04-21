Coronavirus cases rises to five in Faridpur





After the detection of another coronavirus patient on Tuesday, the total number of confirmed cases rose to five in Faridpur.

Civil Surgeon Dr Siddiqur Rahman said five persons have so far tested positive in three upazilas – Char Bhadrason, Nagarkanda and Boalmari.

Faridpur Medical College Hospital tested 57 samples for the first time and confirmed one person with the virus from Char Bhadrason upazila on Tuesday, he added.

Char Bhadrason Upazila Nirbahi Officer Jesmin Sultana said the person tested positive for coronavirus is a woman from Baliadangi village in Sadar union.

Deputy Commissioner Atul Sarkar said they put Nagarkanda upazila under lockdown as three of the confirmed cases are from that upazila only.

Other upazilas in the districts are under supervision, DC added.

Bangladesh has so far confirmed 2,948 coronavirus cases and 101 deaths.

