State Minister distributes relief among 500 families in Jamalpur





State Minister for Health and Family Welfare Murad Hasan distributed food aid among the underprivileged people of Sarishabari in Jamalpur early Tuesday.

He went door to door for distributing the relief materials with the help of local administration.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shihab Uddin Ahmed and Officer-in-Charge of Sarishabari Police Station Majedur Rahman also accompanied Murad.

He distributed rice, lentil, oil, potato and soap among the unemployed and low-income families.

The relief distribution was launched as the ongoing general holidays, aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus, has left a large number of people without jobs and food to feed their families.

Meanwhile, the death toll from coronavirus rose to 101 in Bangladesh on Monday. The country has so far confirmed 2,948 cases.









