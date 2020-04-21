COVID-19: Ten including doctor, nurse infected in Habiganj





Ten people, including a doctor and a nurse, tested positive for coronavirus or COVID-19 in Habiganj.

Civil Surgeon Dr AKM Mostafizur Rahman said with the new cases, the district has 11 coronavirus patients.

A doctor and nurse of Lakhai Upazila Health Complex were among those infected, he said.

Samples of 39 people were sent to Sylhet for coronavirus test on Sunday and among them, 10 were found to be positive, Rahman said.

All the infected patients will be shifted to Habiganj Hospital on Tuesday, Dr Rahman said.

Meanwhile, the death toll from coronavirus continued to rise in Bangladesh as 10 more people died from the virus infection in the last 24 hours till Monday, taking fatalities in the country to 101.

Besides, a record number of 492 people tested positive for coronavirus during the period, raising the number of confirmed cases in the country to 2,948.





