20 Bangladeshis return home from Turkey









Twenty Bangladeshis were brought back from Turkey by a chartered flight on Tuesday.

Confirming the information, Bangladesh Civil Aviation sources said 154 Turkish citizens left Dhaka at 1:10pm.

A chartered flight of Turkish Air carrying its citizens left the airport, the sources said.

Different countries have been taking back their stranded citizens from other countries during the coronavirus outbreak.

Bangladesh has brought back its nationals from different countries amid the coronavirus outbreak.

