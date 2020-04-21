One new dengue case reported in 24hr









One new dengue case was reported in the last 24 hours till 8am on Tuesday, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

According to the daily update from DGHS, three patients are being treated at hospitals in the capital.

Since the beginning of this year, 291 dengue cases were reported. Of them, 288 had been discharged from hospitals.

Bangladesh experienced a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised. Of them, 101,037 made full recovery.

According to official figures, the mosquito-borne disease killed 179 people in 2019.

