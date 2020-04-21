Two more test positive for coronavirus in Nawabganj









Two youths were diagnosed with coronavirus in Nawabganj on Tuesday, taking the number of confirmed cases in the upazila to eight.

Nawabganj Upazila Health Complex’s Medical Officer Dr Hargobinda Sarkar Anup said one of them is 26-year-old and the other is 32.

Both of them returned home at Munshinagar of Churain union from Narayanganj recently, he said.

Among coronavirus patients in the upazila, five are from Churain.

The new patients will be sent to Dhaka’s Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital or Kurmitola General Hospital for treatment, said Dr Anup.

Altogether 76 samples were sent to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) for testing and eight of them were found to be positive, he added.

Bangladesh has so far confirmed 101 deaths and 2,948 coronavirus cases.

