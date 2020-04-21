Man dies with fever, breathing complication in Patuakhali









A 65-year-old man suffering from fever, cough and breathing complication died at Patuakhali 250-bed Hospital on Tuesday morning.

Mohammad Abdul Matin, director of the hospital, said the man from Sehakathi village in Sadar upazila died shortly after he was hospitalised around 7:30am.

He had been suffering from fever, breathing complication and cough for the last few days, he added.

“We’ve collected his sample and sent it for coronavirus testing,” he added.

Patuakhali Civil Surgeon Mohammad Jahangir Alam said the house of the deceased and the area have put under lockdown.

Bangladesh has so far confirmed 2,948 coronavirus cases and 101 deaths.

Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana on Monday said, "We’re in a great crisis”.

