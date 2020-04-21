59 more COVID-19 test conducted in Khulna division









A total of 59 more coronavirus test carried out at the COVID-19 regional Molecular Laboratory here yesterday, raising the total number of test to 887 till Monday as the testing of COVID-19 started on April 7 last.





“We received 59 samples of suspected coronavirus in the last 24 hours and all were tested as no more positive case was detected,” said Vice-Principal of Khulna Medical College (KMC) Dr Mehedi Newaz.





So, the number of COVID-19 infected patients’ in the division is that very 8 persons whom were detected earlier, he said, adding that, “Of which, four is in Khulna and one each of Narail, Bagerhat, Jashore and Chuadanga districts”.





Meanwhile, three doctors of KMCH was detected positive of COVID-19 in Khulna which prompted the local administration to put the KMC’s hostel, its administrative block of academic building, teachers’ lounge, guest house and dormitory under lockdown till further notice.





“A total of 887 collected samples of COVID-19 suspects have so far been tested in the division since April 7,” said Assistant Professor and Focal Point of COVID-19 Molecular Laboratory of KMC Dr Tushar Alam.





“We are smoothly testing samples of suspected COVID-19 infected patients with assistance of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) at the COVID-19 Laboratory installed at the Department of Microbiology of KMC,” he said.





