Seven more infected with coronavirus in Sherpur









Two policemen and three staffers of Sherpur civil surgeon office are among the seven new coronavirus cases confirmed on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 24 in the district.





Civil Surgeon Dr AKM Anwarur Rouf said five of the total 24 infected persons went home after recovery while the rest are being treated at hospital isolation in the district.





Meanwhile, the civil surgeon’s office was put under lockdown as three staffers were diagnosed with coronavirus, he said.





The local administration put 50 houses under lockdown, said the Civil Surgeon.





Meanwhile, three Bangladeshis, who returned from India through Nalitabari Upazila’s Nakugaon land port on Monday evening were put in quarantine at PTI Institute in the district town.





Two of them are from Haluaghat upazila in Mymensingh while the other is from Netrokona, the Civil Surgeon said, adding that they will allowed to leave after finishing their 14-day quarantine.





Bangladesh has so far confirmed 2,948 coronavirus cases and 101 deaths.

