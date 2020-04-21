Govt urged to make special allocation for auto-rickshaw, tempo workers









Auto-rickshaw and auto-tempo workers have urged the government to make special allocation for them during the general holidays.





Bangladesh Autorickshaw-Autotempo Transport Workers Federation (BAATWF), an assocaition of the transport workers, in statement on Tuesday said many of the auto-rickshaw and auto-tempo workers have been passing their days in great plight with their family members due to suspension of motor vehicle movement in compliance with the government order to prevent coronavirus.





“We have already sent written applications to the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief Bangladesh, Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office of Dhaka seeking help but yet to get any result, “said President of the BAATWF Md Fulmia Bhuiyan and general secretary Md Golam Faruk in the statement.





They said if such situation continues, many of the auto-rickshaw, auto-tempo workers will die without food even before they die from coronavirus.





They made an earnest call to the authorities concerned to save the auto-rickshaw and auto-tempo workers and their families through providing financial help and relief.

