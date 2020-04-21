No discrimination in relief distribution to be allowed: Quader









Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday urged all to continue the relief distribution work properly and warned that no discrimination in it will be allowed.





Quader, also general secretary of Bangladesh Awami League, came up with the warning at a press briefing at his house.





“Continue relief distribution as directed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina but no discrimination will be allowed in the name of relief distribution,” he said.





About BNP’s allegation that their relief distribution programme was foiled, the minister said the allegation is completely baseless. “The nation is united today under the brave and tested leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to face the present crisis,” he added.





He, however, reiterated that rice thieves will not be spared.

