Bogura goes under lockdown









Local administration put the district under lockdown in an effort to prevent transmission of coronavirus as three people, including a policeman, found infected with the virus.





Deputy Commissioner Foyez Ahmed said the lockdown was enforced from around 4 pm and will remain in force until further notice.





In a press release issued by the local administration, it said during the lockdown no one will be allowed to enter or leave the district through regional, national roads, highways and railways.





All kinds of public gatherings and plying off vehicles will remain suspended during this period.





However, emergency services including medical, and carrying of agricultural products will remain out of the purview of the restriction.





According to the Civil Surgeon office source, some 2651 people were kept in home quarantine and of them 1163 got released till Tuesday.





Resident Medical Officer of Bogura Mohammad Ali Hospital said five people are taking treatment at the isolation unit of the hospital.

